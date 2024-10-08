GOTTHARD To Release Stereo Crush Album In 2025; Band Announce Stereo Crush Tour With Special Guests Y&T
October 8, 2024, 9 minutes ago
In 2025, Swiss rockers, Gotthard, returns to the stage with their brand-new album, Stereo Crush – more vibrant, intense, and hard-hitting than ever. "This album is pure Gotthard DNA – honest, raw, and full of heart," says singer Nic Maeder.
Of course, the band's timeless classics won't be missing either – from "Heaven" to "Anytime Anywhere" and "Feel What I Feel." Fans can expect a setlist that perfectly blends fresh energy with legendary anthems.
But that's not all: none other than the legendary Y&T will join as the special guests! "Y&T was the soundtrack of our youth," says guitarist Leo Leoni proudly, "and now sharing the stage with them is a dream come true!"
Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti is equally excited: "We've always said that if rock 'n' roll stays real, it never gets old. Gotthard lives that – which is why this tour package fits perfectly together!"
With classics like "Forever" and "Summertime Girls", Y&T will electrify the crowd just as much.
Don’t miss it when Gotthard and Y&T bring their Stereo Crush Tour to stages across Europe. A must-see for every true rock fan.
Tickets and more info at gotthard.com.
Tour dates:
May
23 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress
24 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
29 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone
30 - Filderstadt, Germany - FILharmonie
31 - Telfs, Austria - Rathaussaal