GOTTHARD To Release Stereo Crush Album In 2025; Band Announce Stereo Crush Tour With Special Guests Y&T

In 2025, Swiss rockers, Gotthard, returns to the stage with their brand-new album, Stereo Crush – more vibrant, intense, and hard-hitting than ever. "This album is pure Gotthard DNA – honest, raw, and full of heart," says singer Nic Maeder.

Of course, the band's timeless classics won't be missing either – from "Heaven" to "Anytime Anywhere" and "Feel What I Feel." Fans can expect a setlist that perfectly blends fresh energy with legendary anthems.

But that's not all: none other than the legendary Y&T will join as the special guests! "Y&T was the soundtrack of our youth," says guitarist Leo Leoni proudly, "and now sharing the stage with them is a dream come true!"

Y&T frontman Dave Meniketti is equally excited: "We've always said that if rock 'n' roll stays real, it never gets old. Gotthard lives that – which is why this tour package fits perfectly together!"

With classics like "Forever" and "Summertime Girls", Y&T will electrify the crowd just as much.

Don’t miss it when Gotthard and Y&T bring their Stereo Crush Tour to stages across Europe. A must-see for every true rock fan.

Tickets and more info at gotthard.com.

Tour dates:

May

23 - Bochum, Germany - RuhrCongress

24 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

29 - Munich, Germany - Circus Krone

30 - Filderstadt, Germany - FILharmonie

31 - Telfs, Austria - Rathaussaal