GRÀB Feat. Former DARK FORTRESS Frontman Release “Waidler” Video

Gràb have dropped the forest dwelling video clip “Waidler” ("Woodsman”). This track is the next single taken from their forthcoming new album Kremess (English: 'funeral feast', German "Leichenschmaus"). The sophomore full-length of the Bavarian black metal duo has been chalked-up for release on February 21, 2025.

"The opening track of the album is named 'Waidler', which is a dialectal word that corresponds loosely translated with the English term 'Woodlander' – in the sense of a person living in a forest", vocalist and lyricist Grànt explains. "This song is dedicated to the Bavarian Forest. Whenever I visit this region of Lower Bavaria, it feels to me like a journey back in time – in a positive way. I very much like the traditional way of living there. Of course, there is also the stunning nature of the Bavarian Forest – harsh and majestic at the same time. That is exactly what we want to convey with the lyrics and the music of 'Waidler'. In my book, we have quite succeeded in delivering a really powerful opening track that also includes a guest contribution by former Dark Fortress vocalist Morean."

Gràb offer both, continuity and change, on their sophomore full-length Kremess. The Bavarian black metal project founded by vocalist Grànt continues to revolve lyrically around tales and traditions narrated in the local dialect of Germany's southernmost Alpine state: Bavaria. "Kremess" means 'funeral feast' in that language and death plays a leading role on this album.

Musically, Gràb still feature a prominent traditional instrument of their region, the hammered dulcimer. This gets combined with particularly Norwegian strands of black metal such as early Gehenna, Ulver, and Darkthrone as well as taking inspiration from German pioneers of the genre namely Nagelfar and Lunar Aurora. Adding to the local sonic colours are many fresh ideas and sounds that came with English guitarist Gnàst, who has replaced previous main songwriter Grain in the meantime. A host of guest musicians including members of Empyrium, Triptykon, and Dark Fortress among others has further enhanced the musical spectrum.

Gràb were conceived by former Dark Fortress frontman Grànt (a.k.a. Azathoth) who wanted to bring a particularly Bavarian expression to black metal. The use of vernacular elements in this harsh style of music emerged early in its formation in Scandinavia when such bands as Enslaved and Borknagar took inspiration from local history, language, legends, and sounds. This soon evolved into a global phenomenon in black metal with examples ranging from Romania's Negură Bunget to Cascadian USBM pioneers Wolves In The Throne Room.

Tracklisting:

“Waidler”

“Kremess”

“Kerkermoasta”

“Im Hexnhoiz”

“Vom Gråb im Moos”

“Deifeszeig”

“Waldeinsamkeit”

“Dà letzte Winter”

“Waidler (gschmeidig)”*

“Schaug' de Himmesdechta” (Burzum cover)*

“Leere” (Burzum cover)*

*Artbook Bonus CD tracks

"Waidler" video:

“Kerkermoasta” lyric video: