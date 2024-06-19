Graspop Metal Meeting Suffering Weather Issues; Lots Will Remain Closed All Festival Weekend

The 27th edition of the Graspop Metal Meeting is set to take place this weekend, June 20-23, in Dessel, Belgium.

Organizers have issued the following update: "The parking lots have suffered from the wet weather. Therefore, the parking areas around the festival park will remain closed throughout the festival weekend. Below are the alternatives to reach the festival smoothly.

"The Boneyard campsite is also affected by the heavy rainfall, preventing us from opening part of the campsite. We advise day visitors not to stay overnight at this campsite and to head home in the evening.

"The programming of the other festival days is not affected. The festival grounds are in good condition. The Graspop Metal Meeting organization is ready to give it their all for 4 days! We thank everyone for their understanding in this unpredictable situation.

"Stay metal, stay safe & take care!"

Acts confirmed for the festival include: Abbath (Immortal), Alice Cooper, All Them Witches, Asinhell, Avenged Sevenfold, Babymetal, Better Lovers, Biohazard, Black Stone Cherry, Bleed From Within, Blind Guardian, Body Count Feat. Ice-T, Borknagar, Brand of Sacrifice, Bring Me The Horizon, Brothers Of Metal, Bruce Dickinson, Brutus, Bury Tomorrow, Comeback Kid, Corey Taylor, Corrosion Of Conformity, Counterparts, Crystal Lake, Dark Funeral, DeathbyRomy, Deep Purple, Defects, Doro, Dying Fetus, Dynazty, Electric Callboy, Emperor, Ereb Altor, Erra, Extreme, Fit For A King, Five Finger Death Punch, Fu Manchu, Future Palace, Graveyard, Hanabie., High On Fire, I Am Morbid, Ice Nine Kills, Igorrr, Ihsahn, Iron Allies, Judas Priest, Kadavar, Kamelot, Kampfar, Karnivool, Kvelertak, Lansdowne, Machine Head, Make Them Suffer, Malevolence, Megadeth, Monuments, Night Verses, Nile, Of Mice & Men, Pain, Pendulum, Pestilence, Polyphia, Red, Rotting Christ, Sanguisugabogg, Scorpions, Shadow Of Intent, Silverstein, Skynd, Slaughter To Prevail, Solence, Steel Panther, Suffocation, Svartsot, Tarja, Textures, The Acacia Strain, The Black Dahlia Murder, The Vintage Caravan, Thy Art Is Murder, Tool, Until I Wake, Vltimas, Vola, Vukovi, Wargasm, While She Sleeps.

