GRAVE BATHERS - Rock ‘N’ Roll Fetish Debut From Philadelphia Psychedelic Proto-Metal Conjurors Available Now

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fetish, the debut full-length from Philadelphia psychedelic proto-metal conjurors Grave Bathers is out now and streaming via Seeing Red Records.

The fuzzed-out, full-stack sonic behemoth of a release — captured live-to-tape at the analog-centric Memphis Magnetic recording facility — was engineered by Matt Qualls and Davis M. Shubs, mixed by Matt Qualls, Davis M. Shubs, and Drew Robinson and mastered by Grammy Award winner Pete Lyman (Tom Waits, The Mars Volta) at Infrasonic East in Nashville, Tennessee. The record features the brilliantly sleazy cover art of Benjamin Marra and is available as a limited edition 2xLP in two lysergic color variants and digitally.

Tracklisting:

"Ghost Em All"

"Brain Thief"

"The Mole"

"Tarman Cometh"

"Rock N Roll Fetish"

"Mongoloid Supreme"

"Blood Money"

"Vampire Of The Rock Operator"

"Nordic Funeral"

"Taser Shields"

"Devils Bride"

"Ape-Like Thing"

(Photo by Gene Smirnov)