GRAVE DIGGER Release Bone Collector Album; Title Track Lyric Video Posted

2025 not only sees German iconic metal institution, Grave Digger, celebrate its 45th anniversary, but the release of their 23rd studio album, Bone Collector, out today via ROAR.

In support of Bone Collector, the band has just kicked off an extensive album release tour with very special guests Victory. For Grave Digger tour details, head here.



Bone Collector is available as a CD digipak, picture vinyl, colored marbled vinyl, RPM exclusive splatter vinyl and digitally. At the RPM & ROAR Mailorder Shop, the limited splatter vinyl and the digipak are also available as a bundle with the exclusive “Old School” shirt. To order your copy of this must-have gem, one that belongs into every well-sorted heavy metal record collection, head here.

Founded in 1980 in Gladbeck, they set out to conquer the world; who would have thought that 45 years later Grave Digger would be one of the most important, consistent and influential metal bands from Germany. With the release of their ground-breaking debut Heavy Metal Breakdown in 1984, an unprecedented career began that will find its logical continuation more than four decades later with the band's much-waited new masterpiece Bone Collector, an album that sees the band going back to their old school roots.



A new lyric video for the furious album title track can be found below.

Bone Collector tracklisting:

"Bone Collector"

"The Rich The Poor The Dying"

"Kingdom Of Skulls"

"The Devil’s Serenade"

"Killing Is My Pleasure"

"Mirror Of Hate"

"Riders Of Doom"

"Made Of Madness"

"Graveyard Kings"

"Forever Evil & Buried Alive"

"Whispers Of The Damned"

"Bone Collector" lyric video:

"The Devil's Serenade" video:

"Killing Is My Pleasure" visualizer:

"Kingdom Of Skulls" video:

Grave Digger is:

Chris Boltendahl (Vocals)

Jens Becker (Bass)

Tobias Kersting (Guitar)

Marcus Kniep (Drums)

(Photo - Jens Howorka)