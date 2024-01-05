GRAVE Parts Way With Bassist

Tobias Cristiansson has announced his departure from Swedish death metal veterans Grave. Cristiansson joined Grave in 2010 and played on two full-length albums – 2012’s Endless Procession Of Souls and 2015’s Out Of Respect For The Dead.

Tobias says in a statement:

“I want to inform everyone that I have left Grave. After much consideration I felt it was best for me to depart.

“I want to thank the band and the people that we have been working with over the years.

“I will however continue to play with Necrophobic, Darkened, In Aphelion and as a session player with other projects. I love to play and I love to be on stage, that´s the most rewarding thing in my life and I never want to give that up and it´s something I want to do as much as I can.

“I joined Grave in 2010 and it has been part of my life for the past 13 years. I have been fortunate to meet lots of fantastic people throughout the years and it has brought me to places around the world that I would never have had the chance to see if it wasn't for Grave, for that I am forever grateful. I want to express my deepest appreciation to every single person that have bought tickets to any of the hundreds of shows that we have done over the years.

“I hope to see you all in the future!

“Cheers!”