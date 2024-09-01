GRAVE ROBBER Unveil Lyric Video For Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave"

On July 19, 2024, Fort Wayne horror punks, Grave Robber, unleashed their eclectic covers album, The Cellar Sessions, a furious thrill ride through a summer night in the cemetary! One of the most powerful tracks on that essential collection is Grave Robber's unique take on Black Sabbath's monumental "Children Of The Grave" - and now the band have unveiled a new lyric video to accompany that monstrous interpretation of a metal classic.

Grave Robber have offered a few insights into their reworking of one of Sabbath's most infamous songs, saying, "Our version of 'Children Of The Grave' was first recorded in 2009 and included as a hidden bonus track on our second album, Inner Sanctum. Produced by Tim Bushong, it showed us exposing more of our metal roots. Now it's finally been given an official release on our covers album, The Cellar Sessions - a collection of covers given a decidedly Grave Robber twist of the horror punk knife - and we're pleased to be giving it the platform it deserves with this video."

The Cellar Sessions is out now via Thumper Punk Records.

Tracklisting:

"Earth A.D." (Misfits)

"Escape" (Metallica)

"I Just Wanna Have Something To Do" (Ramones)

"Time After Time" (Cyndi Lauper)

"Space Oddity" (David Bowie)

"Spirit In The Sky" (Norm Greenbaum)

"Sliver" (Nirvana)

"The Rose" (Bette Midler)

"You Don’t Mess Around With Jim" (Jim Croce)

"Children Of The Grave" (Black Sabbath)

For further details, visit Grave Robber on Facebook.



