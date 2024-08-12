GRAVE's Original 1991 Lineup To Perform Exclusive Old School Set At Party.San Metal Open Air 2025

Swedish death metal veterans, Grave, earlier this year announced the departure of guitarist Mika Lagrén and bassist Tobias Cristiansson.

Grave have now announced that the original 1991 lineup - Ola Lindgren (vocals, guitar), Jörgen Sandström (guitar), Jensa Paulsson (drums), and Jonas Torndal (bass) - will be performing an exclusive old-school set from the first three classic albums (Into The Grave, You'll Never See..., and Soulless) at Party.San Metal Open Air 2025.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival go on sale next week. Keep an eye on the festival here for details.