GRAVE Share New Band Photo, Taken At Same Spot As 1991 Debut Album Image

Swedish death metal veterans, Grave, released their debut album, Into The Grave, in 1991 via Century Media.

33 years later, Grave - Jörgen Sandström, Jensa Paulsson, Jonas Torndal, and Ola Lindgren - share the new band photo below, taken at the same location as the iconic Into the Grave album photo.

Earlier this year, Grave announced the departure of guitarist Mika Lagrén and bassist Tobias Cristiansson. It was then revealed that the original 1991 lineup - Ola Lindgren (vocals, guitar), Jörgen Sandström (guitar), Jensa Paulsson (drums), and Jonas Torndal (bass) - will be performing an exclusive old-school set from the first three classic albums (Into The Grave, You'll Never See..., and Soulless) at Party.San Metal Open Air 2025.

Keep an eye on the festival website for details.

Ola Lindgren issued the following message: "Many thanks to all of you who commented on last weeks announcement and who are as excited about this as we are. Let's bring some clarity to what this "reunion" is about.

"So early this year I was approached by the other 3 original members for a meeting. It resulted in the plan to do a couple of rehearsals for fun to see if we were first of all capable and also of course if we enjoyed jamming again. I would say that playing together after all these decades went far beyond anyone's expectations so we decided to try get some shows booked and here we are.

"This is initially a plan for festival shows during 2025. At the moment there are no plans to do any touring or recording new material with this lineup but who knows where this might lead us...

"The Grave that imploded last year is not dead and buried, it is simply put on ice.

"Tomas is definitely not fired from the band and it will be his decision if he wants to be a part of any future Grave endevours when that time comes."

