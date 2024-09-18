GRAVEMASS Feat. Former ZIMMERS HOLE, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, REVOCATION Members Shares Single “Slave To Pain”

Emerging from the depths of the Canadian West Coast metal scene, GraveMass is set to redefine extreme death metal and black metal with their fierce and unrelenting sound. Comprised of seasoned veterans from bands such as Zimmers Hole, West of Hell, The Golers, Punch Drunk, 3 Inches of Blood, Revocation, and more, GraveMass is a new force to be reckoned with in the Canadian metal landscape.

GraveMass embodies the essence of sonic brutality with their sinister riffs, bone-crushing rhythms, and unholy vocals. Drawing inspiration from legends like Slayer, Venom, Morbid Angel, Watain, and Napalm Death, the band’s music is a relentless onslaught of evil, guaranteed to leave a lasting impact on any listener. The members of GraveMass, with decades of experience between them, have united to create a sound that is both devastating and true to the roots of black metal.

The band’s debut music video “Slave To Pain” offers fans a glimpse into the raw power and intensity that defines GraveMass. The track, steeped in the tradition of early black metal and tape trading, addresses the harsh realities faced by followers of Abrahamic religions, portraying them as slaves to pain.

GraveMass is currently preparing to release their debut album later this year. The album, written by Mayan Hate and with lyrics by Lorde Heathen, promises to be a masterclass in extreme death metal, capturing the true spirit of Canadian black metal.

Prepare yourself for the extreme sonic assault of GraveMass – this is just the beginning. Get the single on Bandcamp.

(Photo: Whytewolf Photography)