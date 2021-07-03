GRAVESLAVE Releases Hellish New Single / Video “Spectral Procession”

Progressive death metal band, Graveslave, has released their new single, “Spectral Procession”, along with the accompanying music video. Comprised of Ashton George (lead vox), Fernando Landaverde (guitar), Roman Non (guitar, vox), Josh Burke (bass), and Ben Plaguerness (drums), Graveslave’s new single takes listeners on a wild ride with heavily distorted lyrics and a hell magnetic attitude.

“Spectral Procession” was written by Ashton George, and produced by Roman Non and Joe Waller. The song is a teaser for the band’s upcoming album, No Center, which will be released on July 30th.

Speaking on the new single, lead vocalist Ashton George says, “When I wrote this song, I had this idea fresh in my mind from a stoner-y psychedelic podcast I was listening to. The topic of the podcast was surrounding the subject of ‘Where do ideas come from?’ [It] discuss[ed]… that ideas were never really ours, to begin with. I thought the concept was fun and applied it to demonic forces penetrating our reality through ritual and mind.”