GRAVEYARD Announce February 2024 Tour Dates For Germany, Confirmed For Holland's Into The Void Festival

Two weeks ago, Swedish rockers Graveyard released their acclaimed new album, 6, through Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band is pleased to announce a couple of live shows on German soil in February 2024 as well as an appearance at Dutch festival, Into The Void, that will serve as the first leg of a 2024 European tour. Unique progressive psychedelic rock band, fellow Swedes and label mates, Gaupa, will be supporting Graveyard on these dates. All dates are listed below.

The band comments: “Who are we? What are we? Where do we belong? All tricky questions but we think we got the answer. We’re Graveyard, your favourite bluesy rock n roll band and we belong on the road. That’s why we decided to team up with Swedish band Gaupa and book a sweet n tiny little European tour for spring 2024. Catch us in the following cities in February… “

Graveyard has released their brand new album, 6, via Nuclear Blast Records. 6 is easily identifiable as the most striking, original album of Graveyard’s story so far. A gently lysergic blend of desolate guitars, simmering Hammond and lithe, nimble bass and drums, the Swedes demonstrate a lightness of touch that they have only hinted at in the past. To coincide with the album’s release, the band have also revealed a visualiser for the track “Bright Lights”.

The band comments “It took its not always so sweet time, but the day for 6 to be released is finally here. Now let it spin.”

The album was recorded at Silence Studios and Don Pierre Studios and was produced by Don Ahlsterberg, who previously worked with the band on Graveyard (2007), Hisingen Blues (2011) and Lights Out (2012).

6 tracklisting:

"Godnatt"

"Twice"

"I Follow You"

"Breathe In Breathe Out"

"Sad Song"

"Just A Drop"

"Bright Lights"

"No Way Out"

"Rampant Fields"

"Twice" video:

Graveyard is:

Joakim Nilsson - vocals, guitar

Jonatan Ramm - vocals, guitar

Truls Mörck - vocals, bass

Oskar Bergenheim - drums