GRAYWITCH – Children Of Gods Teaser Streaming

Graywitch has made available a sneak peek (teaser) video from their upcoming album Children Of Gods. In this 1 minute video fans can listen to a small part from six of the ten songs included in the album.

Children Of Gods will be released on Friday, February 2, 2024 by Sleaszy Rider SRL, featuring guest musicians as Dan Baune (Devil’s Train, Lost Sanctuary, Monument), Jimmy Sinner Tairidis (Everflow, Anxiety, Divine Requiem) among others.

The album was produced at Infected Studios by George Stournaras.

Tracklisting:

“Overture To Olympus”

“Children Of Gods”

“Odysseus”

“Holy Lands”

“The One”

“Immortals”

“Swansong”

“God Of War”

“Over The Red Sky”

“Swansong (Orchestral)”

Teaser:

“God Of War”: