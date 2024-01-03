GRAYWITCH Launch "God Of War" Single; Audio Streaming

Just before the dawn of 2024, Graywitch released “God Of War”. This is the first single from their upcoming album, Children Of Gods, to be released by Sleaszy Rider SRL on February 2.

The track was produced at Infected Studios by Geοrge Stournaras, in Thessaloniki, Greece, featuring guest musicians as Dan Baune (Devil’s Train, Lost Sanctuary, Monument) and Jimmy “Sinner” Tairidis (Everflow, Anxiety, Divine Requiem) taking over the guitar solos.

“God Of War” is the first song introducing George Papadopoulos, as the new singer of Graywitch. It is composed by complex time signatures, daring structure, solid guitar work and catchy choruses. Lyrically is inspired by Greek history and mythology.