GREAT AMERICAN GHOST – New Single “Echoes Of War” Streaming

"This song is this record.” exclaims vocalist Ethan Harrison on single “Echoes Of War” out today. “The keystone that holds the entire thing together. The culmination of everything we took into the studio and of everything we hoped to accomplish with Tragedy Of The Commons creatively. This is the foundation of the new Great American Ghost.”

A strong statement that fits the intense track, serving as the final preview of Tragedy Of The Commons out January 31 on SharpTone Records. Screeching and squealing guitars pierce the barrage at the center of “Echoes Of War,” and Harrison carries a hauntingly hypnotic hook. Great American Ghost’s metalcore roots push through industrial influence to create pure chaos, lined with lyrics about about disbelief in the concept of free will.

Upholding an uncompromising vision with clear intention, Great American Ghost know exactly what they want to say about their community, the greater world around them, and humanity as a species. Tragedy Of The Commons offers a powerful statement on exploitation, oppression, and scarcity. On the Will Putney produced record, Great American Ghost transmit their message without filter delivered through a combination of basement-born hardcore spirit, staggering metallic precision, polemic lyrical provocations, and unexpectedly arresting melodies.

Tragedy Of The Commons is available for preorder through Sharptone Records.

Great American Ghost have a hometown headline show in Manchester, New Hampshire on December 14 at Jewel Music Venue. The band will join Bleed From Within and After The Burial on a European tour next fall.

Great American Ghost is Ethan Harrison (vocals), Grayson Stewart (guitar), Anthony Laur (bass) and Niko Gasparrini (guitar).

Tracklisting:

“Kerosene”

“Echoes Of War”

“Lost In The Outline”

“Forsaken”

“Ghost In Flesh”

“Writhe”

“Genocide”

“Hymn Of Decay”

“Chapel Paralysis”

“Reality//Relapse”

“God Is A Loaded Gun”

"Echoes Of War":

“Kerosene” video:

“Forsaken”: