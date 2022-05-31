GREAT WHITE – ANDREW FREEMAN Announced As New Vocalist

For a band to continue to thrive 40 years in the music business, the mantra must be, these songs are bigger than any one member. GRAMMY nominated hard rock legends Great White are adding onto that line with the saying: expect the unexpected. It’s rock and roll, baby. The peaks and the valleys haven’t stopped– nor has the music. Great White’s ride runs deep and its passion for the music goes beyond any depth.

Four decades in and Great White has announced that it has enlisted Andrew Freeman to take over vocal duties.

“Andrew brings another vocal perspective, a different grit in his delivery,” lead guitarist, Mark Kendall said. “We’re so proud of our past. We’re humbled that our fans have stood by us for all these years – Andrew being here now is the next chapter. We couldn’t be more excited for fans to hear him sing the hits and help us continue to forge ahead.”

That arsenal of songs include the Grammy nominated Best Hard Rock Performance hit, “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” Great White has sold over 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums, two platinum albums, and clocked the top of MTV four times.

“I’m absolutely honored to contribute to the Great White legacy,” Freeman, who previously toured as guitarist for The Offspring, sang lead for George Lynch’s Lynch Mob and is also the lead singer for Last In Line, a band made up of former DIO members. “I’m fully aware of the history of this band and its brotherhood. Let’s rock.”

To experience their hits live in concert—“Rock Me,” “Mista Bone,” “Save Your Love,” “House of Broken Love,” and “Lady Red Light”—is to ride an emotional wave of sultry connections, arousing lyrics, and an all-out marathon of hard-hitting orchestrations. Audiences might also hear tracks like “Something For You”, “Hard To Say Goodbye”, “Big Time” or one of the many deep cuts from Great White’s 13 studio albums.

California-based Great White is Mark Kendall (guitar), Michael Lardie (guitar, keyboards), Audie Desbrow (drums), Scott Snyder (bass), and Andrew Freeman (vocals). Since 1982, the Great White sound has captivated audiences worldwide with crushing, blues-based guitar riffs and swagger that invokes an emotional high for anyone that listens. The band’s core writing team of Lardie and Kendall forged numerous hits over the years, and when Desbrow joined in ’85, the grooves hooked an amazing stride. Now for more than a decade, Snyder has merged his unforgiving rhythm to Desbrow’s relentless percussion.

From an early gig at the famed Los Angeles’ Troubadour, to sharing arena stages with rock’s biggest names like Judas Priest, Whitesnake, Scorpions, to globe-trotting alongside contemporaries Slaughter, Vixen, Skid Row, Vince Neil and more – Great White continues to bring its exhilarating live performance to the masses.

In a statement on social media, former vocalist Mitch Malloy, who joined the band in July 2018, said: “Since I have the best fans ever, I want you to be the first to know that I have moved on from Great White. We have been headed in different directions over the past year, but our brotherhood will always be there. I will see you all on the road SOON -- I’m excited about new adventures ahead, especially with the Mitch Malloy VH Experience and my Acoustic Storytellers show.”

Great White dates:

June

4 – Shawnee, Oklahoma – Grand Casino Hotel & Resort*

10 – Ashland, VA – Richmond Harley Davidson**

10-12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Orange Loop Rock Festival***

18 – Merrimack, NH – Anheuser-Busch Brewery**

22 – Great Falls, MT – The Newberry

24 – Pueblo, CO – Bash On The Riverwalk

25 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest****

July

2 – Spooner, WI – Spooner Block Party

6 – Pleasanton, CA – Alameda County Fair

7 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee

15 – Quartertown, PA – Sounds Of Summer Concert Series*

30 – Denver, CO – The Venue

August

6 – Fort Yates, ND – Prairie Knights Casino & Resort**

12 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center**

13 – Wabash, IN – Honeywell Center**

20 – Fort Hall, ID – Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel*****

21 – Airway Heights, WA – Northern Quest Resort & Casino*****

September

2 – Lancaster, NH – Lancaster Fair

15 – Hutchinson, KS – Kansas State Fair*****

*With Queensrÿche

**With Slaughter

*** With Stephen Pearcy & Slaughter

****With Slaughter, Stryper

*****With Tesla

******With Quiet Riot