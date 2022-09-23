GREAT WHITE's "Lady Red Light" And "Save Your Love" Music Videos Remastered In HD

Great White's "Lady Red Light" and "Save Your Love" videos have been remastered in HD, and are available for streaming below. Both songs are featured on Great White's third studio album, Once Bitten, released in 1987.

Join former Great White singers, Jack Russell and Terry Ilous, on October 29 at Rockefellas in Corona, CA. Hear them share stories from their long rock n' roll careers. The inspiration behind the hits. This will be a night to remember.

All proceeds will benefit The Warrior Built Foundation. Tickets are $16.95 advanced through Eventbrite, and $25.00, day of show. This is a general admission show, with limited table seating. Seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Get your tickets here.