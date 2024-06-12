Greece’s DEATH LEAGUE Releases “Closer To The End” Lyric Video

Hailing from the heart of Greece, Death League is the newest force in Melodic Death Metal, featuring: Astrous on vocals (Aenaon, Katavasia), Jim Gaianos on guitars (Disharmony, Ephemeral), Vassilis Liakos on bass (Black Fate, Braveride, Innosense) and Nikos Tsintzilonis on drums (Black Fate, Thirty Fates). This relentless lineup promises a cataclysmic debut with Inferno, an album born in the depths of G Sound Studio and ignited by the masterful production of Nikos Tsintzilonis.

Inferno is set for release on August 16 via Theogonia Records on 6-panel digipack CD and digital formats. The electrifying lyric video for “Closer To The End” is now available.

“Closer To The End” captures the essence of Death League’s sound – ferocious, melodic, and unapologetically intense. With Astrous's infernal vocals leading the charge, this track is a testament to their musical prowess and the raw energy of their forthcoming album.

Produced by Nikos Tsintzilonis, with additional engineering by Dimitris Karagougas, Inferno features:

- A blistering guitar solo on the song “Approaching the Madness” by Gus Drax (Suicidal Angels, Sunburst, Black Fate)

- Guest keyboards by Themis K.

- Album artwork by the legendary Adrian Smith (Warhammer fame)!

Tracklisting:

“Infernal Dust”

“Hysteric Epidemic”

“Approaching The Madness”

“Closer To The End”

“Fall From Grace”

“Annihilated Race”

“Next In Line”

“Death League”

“Enchant The Evil Spirit”

“Fail In Secrecy”

“Closer To The End” lyric video: