Greece’s MYSTFALL Signs With Scarlet Records
March 21, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Mystfall has signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records.
Formed this year, the Greek symphonic metal band leaded by extraordinary soprano singer Marialena Trikoglou – already known for her solo album Vanity – is expected to release the first full-length in the summer of 2023.
“We are happy and proud to announce our collaboration with Scarlet Records, a very good record label that was on the top of our list. We are now looking forward to the release of the first Mystfall album.” – Marialena Trikoglou
Mystfall:
Marialena Trikoglou - vocals
Kostas Mexis - vocals
Panagiotis Leontaritis - guitar
Dida Racotoarison - keyboards
Antonis Desousis - bass
Manos Agouridis - drums
(Photo – Peter Papapetros)