Greece’s MYSTFALL Signs With Scarlet Records

Mystfall has signed a multi-album deal with Scarlet Records.

Formed this year, the Greek symphonic metal band leaded by extraordinary soprano singer Marialena Trikoglou – already known for her solo album Vanity – is expected to release the first full-length in the summer of 2023.

“We are happy and proud to announce our collaboration with Scarlet Records, a very good record label that was on the top of our list. We are now looking forward to the release of the first Mystfall album.” – Marialena Trikoglou

Mystfall:

Marialena Trikoglou - vocals

Kostas Mexis - vocals

Panagiotis Leontaritis - guitar

Dida Racotoarison - keyboards

Antonis Desousis - bass

Manos Agouridis - drums

(Photo – Peter Papapetros)