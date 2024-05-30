Greek Mythology: One of the Surprising Themes in Heavy Metal

The subjects that inspire heavy metal songs are many and varied, from zombies to robots and pretty much everything else in between. But you might be surprised to find that Greek mythology is another subject that many songs have been built around.

Greek Mythology in Popular Culture

To understand the presence of Greek mythological characters in metal, we can start by looking at the way it’s represented in other parts of popular culture. Movies like 300 and Troy show viewers fierce battles and tough characters who give up everything as they aim for glory. The TV series Clash of the Gods on the History channel focused on the likes of Hades, Medusa and Zeus, who are equally compelling.

The power of these characters has also seen them added to other genres like casino games. Lists of new online slots often include offerings based on the popular theme, such as Chronicles of Olympus Hades and Cerberus Gold Lock & Win. These games are based on some of the most famous characters from Greek mythology, who are included as symbols and in some cases have bonus rounds built around them.

Songs About Spartans

The city-state of Sparta was one of the most renowned parts of Ancient Greece, largely thanks to its legendary military force. Sparta had a society that was hugely focused on increasing its military power, which led to its army creating notable victories such as in the Greco-Persian Wars. Not all historians agree with the reputation created around Sparta, but the public has accepted it as one of the finest examples of a warring nation filled with the best and bravest warriors.

The Battle of Thermopylae is a prime example, as a relatively small Spartan army fought to the death against a far larger group of Persian soldiers. This perhaps helps to explain why so many heavy metal songs have been inspired by the exploits of these Spartans. This study of the link between the two areas suggests that the idea of fierce warriors bravely defending their freedom against bigger armies could be one of the reasons why 10% of classically inspired metal songs are about Sparta.

How Did It Reach Metal Music?

Heavy metal bands began to search far and wide for new subjects to cover in the 1980s, with Iron Maiden among the groups who expanded their lyrics in new areas. However, the move into the mainstream arguably came at the end of the 20th century when tales of Sparta and other Greek stories began to capture the imagination of the public in books and on our screens.

A breakthrough came in 1999 when Stormtroopers of Death released Moment of Truth as the first of the modern wave of songs about Sparta. This was followed in 2006 by the movie 300 starring Gerard Butler, which covered the Battle of Thermopylae and is believed to have inspired the many metal songs about Sparta that followed it.

This subject has become popular among Greek metal bands and those in the surrounding region, but the appeal of Greek mythology and Spartan warriors has now reached much further afield. Expect to see more songs on this subject, reflecting the fact that it’s becoming more widespread in popular culture in general.