Greek Prog Metal Group CALYCES Reveal Live Studio Session

Calyces, the hotly-tipped new Greek prog / groove metal quartet, have unveiled a new live in-studio session. It features three tracks from their 2020 debut LP Impulse To Soar: "False Awakening", "Ego Dries Up the Ocean", and "Those Flames Are Dancing Wild".

The band comment: "It was about time to shake the dust off our shoulders, after a long period of stay at home due to the pandemic. We are happy to present you our first live performance after the release of Impulse To Soar. From the familiar setting of Studio U217, an 18 minute live set, featuring material from the debut, showcasing the on-stage dynamic of the band and filling the gap until the circumstances allow for a proper live show. Κeep the faith!"

Impulse To Soar blends prog metal in the way it was shaped through the 2000s, with the finest elements of classic progressive rock from the 1970s, but all with a very 2020 twist. Low-tuned heavy riffs meld with a barrage of polyrhythmic attacks, atmospheric passages, and full-on groove, melody, and energy. A scintillating and invigorating first step onto the scene.

Additional flair and artistry was provided by Jørgen Munkeby (Shining) with a saxophone solo on "Unfair Labour" and of Chrysa Tsaltampasi (Spineless, Bella Fuzz) with vocals on "Beyond Sight". Mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer, Alan Douches (Mastodon, Kvelertak, The Dillinger Escape Plan) Impulse To Soar was recorded in various studios around Athens with these carefully selected collaborators in order to achieve the band's desired natural, organic sound. Human substance intertwines with artistic complexity to create a thrilling and exhilaratingly impressive debut full-length.

A new vehicle has formed; a metaphor for rebirth and new shape of life. Calyces - the sepals that form a protective layer around a budding flower - is a fitting name for this most exquisite and yet powerful of groups. Forming in 2018, the quartet is comprised of ex-Tardive Dyskinesia vocalist Manthos Stergiou, drummer Alexis Stavropoulos, guitarist Giannis Golfis, and bassist Stelios Tragos, all of them already key members in the bands Insect Radio and Revenge Of The Giant Face.

The stunning artwork for Impulse To Soar was painted by Maria Stergiou, the vocalist's sister.

Tracklisting:

"False Awakening"

"Ego Dries Up The Ocean"

"Those Flames Are Dancing Wild"

"Parasites"

"The Great Void"

"Wired Crown"

"Unfair Labor"

"Home"

"Beyond Sight"

"Uneven Loops" (Bonus Track)

"We're Lost, But It's OK" (Bonus Track)

"The Great Void" video: