GREEN CARNATION To Release New Single "The World Without A View" On Friday; Video Streaming

December 17, 2020, 21 minutes ago

news heavy metal green carnation

GREEN CARNATION To Release New Single "The World Without A View" On Friday; Video Streaming

Norwegian progressive metal stalwarts, Green Carnation, will release their new single, "The World Without A View", on Friday (December 18). The song was recorded and mixed in Dub Studio, Kristiansand, mastered by Maor Appelbaum Mastering, and supported by Kristiansand kommune.

The single will be available via all streaming services, here.

A video for the song, created by Costin Chioreanu, can be seen below:



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews