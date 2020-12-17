GREEN CARNATION To Release New Single "The World Without A View" On Friday; Video Streaming

Norwegian progressive metal stalwarts, Green Carnation, will release their new single, "The World Without A View", on Friday (December 18). The song was recorded and mixed in Dub Studio, Kristiansand, mastered by Maor Appelbaum Mastering, and supported by Kristiansand kommune.

The single will be available via all streaming services, here.

A video for the song, created by Costin Chioreanu, can be seen below: