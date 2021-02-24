GREENLEAF Release Second Single, Lyric Video “Love Undone”

Swedish heavy stoner rock favorites Greenleaf are about to draw their listeners deeper into their maelstrom of buzzing guitars and hallucinogenic vocals: The four-piece have just released their second single, “Love Undone”, along with an artful lyric video cut from their upcoming album, Echoes From A Mass, out March 26 via Napalm Records. Their new track delivers an uncompromisingly heavy soundtrack to a tragic past love story, drenched in the hypnotizing Greenleaf trademark sound and shrouded in a sludgy, heavy journey of extended riffage.

On Echoes From A Mass, Greenleaf boil over with stoner metal’s finest ingredients: Their main influences are rich with prog and psychedelic impact, adding a rousing vortex to the Swedes’ sonic offering. Heavy desert riffs, sprawling drum parts, catchy melodies and grooving rhythms make their new record an absolute must-listen.

Greenleaf on the new album: “2020 was a shitty year for sure but there was at least a little bit of light in the darkness, Echoes From A Mass was written and recorded! This is an album that we are extremely proud of and we hope you will like it as much as we do.”

Once again, Greenleaf prove that they dare to think outside the box and deliver a heavy roller comprised of Sebastian Olsson’s rumbling drumming performance, fuzzy guitars, Fröhlich’s haunting bass lines, Arvid Hällagård’s powerful yet ghoulish vocals and undeniable heavy stoner, southern desert and blues vibes. Echoes From A Mass was recorded at Studio Gröndahl in October 2020 by former band member Karl Daniel Lidén, who also mixed and mastered the record at Tri-Lamb Studios. Lidén is recognized for his work with well-known acts such as Katatonia, Bloodbath, Lowrider and Crippled Black Phoenix, to name a few.

Echoes From A Mass will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Cream/Black

- 1 CD Digipak + Patch Bundle

- 1 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

Pre-order Echoes From A Mass here.

Echoes From A Mass tracklisting:

"Tides"

"Good God I Better Run Away"

"Needle in My Eye"

"Love Undone"

"Bury Me My Son"

"A Hand Of Might"

"March On Higher Grounds"

"Hang On"

"On Wings Of Gold"

"What Have We Become"

"Love Undone" lyric video:

"Tides" video:

Greenleaf are:

Arvid Hällagård - vocals

Tommi Holappa - guitar

Hans Fröhlich - bass

Sebastian Olsson- drums

(Photo - Peder Bergstrand)