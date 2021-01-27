GREENLEAF To Release Echoes From A Mass Album In March; "Tides" Music Video Posted

2021 is destined for heaviness: Sweden's finest stoner rock four-piece, Greenleaf, have just announced their upcoming full-length, Echoes From A Mass, out March 26 via Napalm Records. The successor to their 2018 epic, Hear The Rivers, is poised to disperse their renowned sludgy energy to all disciples of the genre.

Once again, Greenleaf have combined all of the finest stoner metal ingredients for their forthcoming offering - impacting with a prog and psychedelic-laced punch that accents the Swedes’ already motile sonic firmament. Heavy desert riffs, sprawling drums, captivating melodies and grooving rhythms make their new record an absolute must-listen.

Their first single, “Tides”, and its intense official music video, immediately draw the listener into a swirl of guitar driven soundscapes, while Arvid Hällagård’s remarkable voice merges with hypnotizing background vocals, ceremonially inviting the listener into a heavy reverie.

Greenleaf on the new album: “2020 was a shitty year for sure but there was at least a little bit of light in the darkness, Echoes From A Mass was written and recorded! This is an album that we are extremely proud of and we hope you will like it as much as we do.”

Watch the new video for “Tides” below.

Once again, Greenleaf prove that they dare to think outside the box and deliver a heavy roller comprised of Sebastian Olsson’s rumbling drumming performance, fuzzy guitars, Fröhlich’s haunting bass lines, Arvid Hällagård’s powerful yet ghoulish vocals and undeniable heavy stoner, southern desert and blues vibes. Echoes From A Mass was recorded at Studio Gröndahl in October 2020 by former band member Karl Daniel Lidén, who also mixed and mastered the record at Tri-Lamb Studios. Lidén is recognized for his work with well-known acts such as Katatonia, Bloodbath, Lowrider and Crippled Black Phoenix, to name a few.

Echoes From A Mass will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Vinyl Cream/Black

- 1 CD Digipak + Patch Bundle

- 1 CD Digipak + Shirt Bundle

Pre-order Echoes From A Mass here.

Echoes From A Mass tracklisting:

"Tides"

"Good God I Better Run Away"

"Needle in My Eye"

"Love Undone"

"Bury Me My Son"

"A Hand Of Might"

"March On Higher Grounds"

"Hang On"

"On Wings Of Gold"

"What Have We Become"

"Tides" video:

Greenleaf are:

Arvid Hällagård - vocals

Tommi Holappa - guitar

Hans Fröhlich - bass

Sebastian Olsson- drums

(Photo - Peder Bergstrand)