GREG PUCIATO Announces Debut Solo Tour; North American Trek Kicks Off In May

Greg Puciato, former vocalist of The Dillinger Escape Plan, and man of multiple bands (Killer Be Killed, Jerry Cantrell, and The Black Queen), ventures out on his first solo tour this spring, with dates stretching across North America.

“Gonna take a big ol’ North American road trip with some friends, booked some shows along the way to justify it to myself, and pay for gas.” says Puciato. “I’d love to see as many of you as possible, old fans and new, and everyone in between. Let’s make some memorable nights together. This is the first time I’ve gone on tour for the records that I started releasing under my own name back in 2020, and it’ll possibly be the only tour under my own name for the foreseeable future. Come on down!”

Puciato released two solo albums over the past few years: 2020’s Child Soldier: Creator Of God and 2022’s Mirrorcell. Partnering with producer Steve Evetts (The Cure, Every Time I Die) for both releases, the albums showcased yet another side to the dynamic and versatile singer.

Joining Puciato for the five-week trek are Escuela Grind (May 3 - 17 and May 30 - June 7), Deaf Club (feat. Justin Pearson of The Locust/Dead Cross) and Trace Amount. Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

May

3 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading

4 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

6 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

7 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

10 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

12 - Minneapolis MN - Fine Line

14 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

16 - Warrendale, PA - Jergels

17 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

18 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

20 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PBDT

21 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

23 - Boston, MA - The Sinclair

25 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

26 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

27 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

30 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

31 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

June

1 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

6 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

7 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

11/11/22 Los Angeles, a live album from Puciato’s Don Quixote performance, is available for pre-order here on a number of highly-limited (250 copies) vinyl variants: neon green splatter on clear, blood red over electric blue, neon magenta over milky clear, opaque black on clear with neon orange platter, and black splatter on transparent blood red.

(Photo - Jim Louvau)