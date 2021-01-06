GREG PUCIATO Debuts "Don't Wanna Deal" Music Video

Greg Puciato, whose recent streaming event, “Fuck Content”, merged the worlds of recording and performance, has released a video for “Don’t Wanna Deal”, a song whose creation was chronicled in the film.

Puciato said of the new track: “I ‘Don’t Wanna Deal’ with having to come up with something to say about this song or video clip so I’m not gonna.”

The 16-track Fuck Content album features five new songs not available on Puciato’s solo debut, Child Soldier: Creator Of God, as well as live versions of ten of the album tracks. While all vinyl variants have now sold out, a collectible Blu-ray is currently available, as are limited-edition, Jesse Draxler-designed merch items, here. Both the film and album are available digitally, with downloads available directly via the Federal Prisoner webstore, and album streams available across all major platforms.

(Photo - Stephen Odom)