GREG PUCIATO Debuts "Don't Wanna Deal" Music Video
January 6, 2021, an hour ago
Greg Puciato, whose recent streaming event, “Fuck Content”, merged the worlds of recording and performance, has released a video for “Don’t Wanna Deal”, a song whose creation was chronicled in the film.
Puciato said of the new track: “I ‘Don’t Wanna Deal’ with having to come up with something to say about this song or video clip so I’m not gonna.”
The 16-track Fuck Content album features five new songs not available on Puciato’s solo debut, Child Soldier: Creator Of God, as well as live versions of ten of the album tracks. While all vinyl variants have now sold out, a collectible Blu-ray is currently available, as are limited-edition, Jesse Draxler-designed merch items, here. Both the film and album are available digitally, with downloads available directly via the Federal Prisoner webstore, and album streams available across all major platforms.
(Photo - Stephen Odom)