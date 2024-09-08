GREGG BISSONETTE Hears SYSTEM OF A DOWN For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Himself To Play "Toxicity" (Video)

Drumeo has shared another For The First Time challenge featuring drum legend Gregg Bissonette. Check it out below.

Drumeo: "Take a sneak peek into the mind of Gregg Bissonette. Watch as he listens to 'Toxicity' by System Of A Down for the very first time and attempts to play along. How does he immediately craft an appropriate drum part? Tune in and find out!"

Guesting on Final Resonance TV earlier this year, Bissonette reflected on working with former Van Halen vocalist David Lee Roth from 1985 - 1992.

On working with Roth as part of the Eat 'Em And Smile touring band in 1986 - also featuring Steve Vai (guitar) and Billy Sheehan (bass) - Bissonette said "Dave gave me a great chance to play anything I wanted. He said, 'Why don't you do a crazy thing here? Why don't you play a solo? Instead of the normal drum solo that only appeals to dudes with Zildjian shirts, why don't you play a solo on top of your drums, standing on your drums? Make your bass drums twice as long, get up, put a little 'Shyboy' beat in a drum machine, and stand on your drums.'"