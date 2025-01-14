GRIMA Release "Flight Of The Silver Storm" Single And Music Video

Siberian atmospheric black metal sensation, Grima, strikes back with second single "Flight Of The Silver Storm", cut from their sixth studio album and Napalm Records debut Nightside, to be released on February 28. "Flight Of The Silver Storm" paints a sonic picture of a dark and mystical journey through an icy, eerie landscape engulfed by a merciless snowstorm. The melancholic sound evokes feelings of cold and loneliness and follows a wanderer's perilous yet alluring escape into the unknown, all underlined by a visually palpable official music video.

After several shows across Europe, including some with fast-rising German death metal force Kanonenfieber, Grima are set to honor the spirit of the Siberian Forest, Taiga, once more on Nightside. In addition to their unforgettable sound, the band’s look – towering like living trees with intimidating carved wooden masks and branched fingers – adds another haunting element to their brutal yet beautiful output.

Grima about the new single “Flight Of The Silver Storm”: "'Flight Of The Silver Storm' is a sorrowful legend meant to warn those who have lost their fear of nature's dangers, believing they have unraveled all its mysteries and conquered it to a degree where it does not present danger any longer. The song tells the story of a traveler who boldly sets out to cross an unfamiliar forest under the cover of night, confident that the starry sky will guide his way. Yet, as soon as he descends into the depths of the woods, he falls prey to an unstoppable storm. The silver folds of its flowing gown obscure the map of the night sky from the arrogant fool who only moments before was certain he held his fate in his hands.”

Showing their variety within the black metal genre on their upcoming full-length Nightside, v also incorporate death metal-like growls into their delivery on tracks like “Impending Death Premonition” and showcase focused effort and skill on the album’s more brief, accessible offerings. “Beyond The Dark Horizon” and “Curse Of The Void” are as dreamy and complex as their big brothers, but also as satisfying as more direct black metal anthems. With their mysterious visual aura and intriguing sound inspired by the unforgiving nature around them, Grima continue to prove themselves as an unmissable band to watch within the genre!

Mixing, mastering, and helming Nightside’s harsh, powerful but also clear-as-an-icicle sound is black metal-experienced producer Vladimir Lehtinen. The two driving forces behind the band’s unique sound, Vilhelm and Morbius, both deliver different aspects of the band’s impactful, massive guitar riffs, leads and melodies, while Vilhelm also soars as the voice of the woods. Guest musicians Vlad (drums) and Serpentum (guitars) also join the fold both in studio and on stage.

Grima about the album: “Grima is a secretive cult devoted to an ancient, long-forgotten Siberian forest deity, lying in wait, shrouded within the endless embrace of the Taiga. Our music is a ritual of reverence to the ancient magic of the forest, an endless dance of mysterious entities and ancient spirits, a beautiful and terrifying legend cloaked in the form of Siberian Atmospheric Black Metal. Nightside is a mysterious and melodic recording, infused with the mesmerizing cold of the Siberian night wilderness—brutal, yet equally beautiful and irresistibly alluring. A mysterious nocturnal land where winds slam the shutters of cabins in abandoned villages, guiding stars only lead you deeper into the silver storm, and a dead man is knocking his claw on an ancient pine, counting down the remaining time of yet another lost.”

Nightside will be available in the following formats:

- 1LP Gatefold Night Blue – limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records Mailorder only)

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1 CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

Nightside tracklisting:

"Intro (Cult)"

"Beyond the Dark Horizon"

"Flight of the Silver Storm"

"Skull Gatherers"

"Impending Death Premonition"

"The Nightside"

"Where We Are Lost"

"Curse of the Void"

"Mist and Fog"

"Outro (Memories of a Forgotten Home)"

Grima is:

Vilhelm - vocals, guitars

Morbius - guitars

(Photo - Mikhail Yuyukin, Viktor Shkarov, Marat Zaborovskiy)