GRIMMREAPER Streaming New Single "North Star"

"North Star", a song from Grimmreaper’s debut album, The Tragedy Of Being, can be heard below.

The Tragedy Of Being resulted from personal events in Logan Grimm’s life in which he saw his mind being blown to the cosmos, and found that he was drifting. In that drifting, this initial record was created. The drive to carry on against all odd is the theme for the single, as he explains: “You need to rekindle yourself to move forward in life. Aim toward the highest thing you can conceptualize. You will not get it right the first time, but you must have an aim. You may think of aiming yourself towards a guide in the sky, the north star. But you’re not smart enough to know where the north star is, so you’ll aim for the south because of your ignorance. This is still a good path moving forward because you have decided to move. Your aim will come more into focus as you move.”

It has been a long process to get this solo record ready, and Grimm couldn’t be more excited to finally get it into the ears of metal fans everywhere. The album is a concept album that goes through the default conditions of life, tragedy, and suffering, and the options they present, nihilism and resentment, or transcendence and courage.

The Tragedy Of Being is Grimmreaper’s debut album, and the solo project has been described as mixing technical styles like those of Dragonforce and Meshuggah with mainstream styles like Bullet For My Valentine and Five Finger Death Punch. It’s a dark record with many twists and turns, but never boring. The album is a journey through different tastes of metal, and while it’s meant to be enjoyed from start to finish, each song stands strong on its own.

The planetary and abstract album art represents the chaotic nature of the psyche, unknowable. Recommended for fans of Meshuggah, Dragonforce, and Devin Townsend.

The full release of The Tragedy Of Being is out in March 2021.

Tracklisting:

"Mind’s Mirrors Meshing Together"

"North Star"

"Prison"

"Resent"

"The Land I Will Show You"

"Catastrophe Of The Tragic Melancholies"

"Road Of Resistance"

"Happy Times"

"The Tragedy Of Being"

"North Star":

“Catastrophe Of The Tragic Melancholies”:

“Resent” video: