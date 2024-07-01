GROZA Reveals Details Of Nadir Album; “Dysthymian Dreams” Video Streaming

German black metal collective Groza has returned, unveiling details of their 3rd album, Nadir that will be released on September 20 with AOP Records. Following two releases, extensive touring in over 20 countries and a worldwide cult fanbase, Groza continues their path as one of the fiercest bands in the dark metal realm.

Conjuring a sound that melds intense atmospheric soundscapes and enraged melodic vocals with blistering blast beats and catastrophic riffs that invoke powerful emotions of anger and sadness, Groza has crafted six songs that defy boundaries and create a new benchmark for modern black metal.

The band has revealed the first of those tracks, "Dysthymian Dreams."

Preorder/presave Nadir here.

Tracklisting:

“Soul: Inert”

“Asbest”

“Dysthymian Dreams”

“Equal. Silent. Cold.”

“Deluge”

“Daffodils” feat. JJ & MS // Karg & Harakiri For The Sky

“Dysthymian Dreams” video: