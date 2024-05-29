GRUESOME Streaming New Single "Frailty"

Death metal defenders of the old, Gruesome, return with “Frailty”, their first new song in four years. The track is available on all streaming services here. Listen below.

Gruesome will begin recording their new full-length and follow up to 2018’s Twisted Prayers, this summer. The album will continue Gruesome’s descent through Death's catalog with their take on the legendary Human full-length. The upcoming full-length marks a special moment in the band’s catalog as drummer Gus Rios and Human drummer Sean Reinert were extremely close friends. The album is more than just an homage to Chuck and Sean, but a celebration of dear friends we’ve lost way too soon.

Gruesome frontman Matt Harvey comments: "We're all very psyched to get Gruesome going full force once more this summer - between the single, the European tour with Sabbat and, most importantly, undertaking work on the next record, we'll be getting into some exciting territory and I hope people are psyched to go with us!"

Gruesome Drummer Gus Rios comments on the new song & upcoming album recording: “Finding the words to describe the immense series of emotions that have already gone into this album's process is proving to be similarly as difficult as the process itself. The seemingly impossible task of having to emulate not only one the most skilled, cherished and influential drummers of all time, but also the closest friend I've ever had is a challenge that legitimately has taken years to even attempt. Not only is the material extremely challenging to play, but I also feel deep sadness every single time I sit down to work on it. That said, I feel like I owe it to my brother Sean, my band and the death metal community to give this album 110%. I had called Sean in November of 2019 telling him how terrified I was of this album and I truly needed his guidance. In true bro fashion his response to me was "dude, what do you need ME for? You're the one who's been in these trenches for years now, not me. Just be yourself, you've got this". And though ultimately our plan was for me to go and stay with him for a few days and work on this material together at his studio, life's cruelty had other plans. Sean's family lost a son and brother, the world lost a beacon of inspiration, and I lost a best friend. One global pandemic and several years later here we finally are and Gruesome is making what I consider to be not only the album of our career but also my personal greatest test of skill, resilience and will. I am NOT the drummer that Sean was, but he was my mentor, teacher and brother and I will do my very best to honor that.”

Additionally, Gruesome return to Europe next month supporting Sabbat from June 27 through July 13.

Gruesome tour dates:

June

26 - Diest, Belgium - Hell

27 - Krolpa, Germany - Donnerheim

28 - Pisek, Czech Republic - Divadlo Pod Carou

29 - Katowice, Poland - P23

30 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

July

2 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara

3 - Trutnov, Czech Republic - Obscene Extreme

4 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

6 - Emmen, Netherlands - Pitfest

7 - Oberhausen, Germany - Helvete

8 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

10 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

11 - Torgau, Germany - In Flammen Open Air

12 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS

13 - Fredericia, Denmark - Metal Magic Festival