GRYMHEART Release "Army From The Graves Music Video; Hellish Hunt Album Available On Vinyl This Month

Grymheart has released a lyric video for "Army From The Graves", the fifth single taken from their debut album, Hellish Hunt, released in September 2023 via Scarlet Records. Watch below:

Hellish Hunt will be released on a limited vinyl version (300 transparent turquoise copies) on June 21.

Engineered, produced and mastered by Gábor Kovács; recorded and mixed at Blacksmith Studio (Budapest); majestically illustrated by Gyula Havancsák (Accept, Stratovarius, Burning Witches); Hellish Hunt is available in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Hellish Hunt tracklisting:

"The Twilight Is Coming"

"Hellbent Horde"

"Ignis Fatuus"

"To Die By The Succubus"

"My Hellish Hunt"

"Army From The Graves"

"Everlost"

"Fenrir’s Sons"

"Facing The Kraken"

"Harpies Of Devil"

"Monsters Among Us"

"Hellbent Horde" lyric video:

"My Hellish Hunt" lyric video:

Grymheart lineup:

Gabriel Blacksmith - guitar, vocals

Dargor Rivgahr - guitar

V'arhel - bass

Sorin Nalaar - drums

(Photos- Krisztina Máté)