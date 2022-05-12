GUILLOTINE A.D. - Southern Death Metal Slingers Release "Exile" Lyric Video

Southern death metal band Guillotine A.D. - whose music blends the sounds of old-school Florida death metal, Scandinavian black metal, and New Orleans sludge into a wholly unique brew – have unveiled the lyric video for “Exile”, the newest single from their upcoming second full-length album and M-Theory Audio debut, Born To Fall. The visualizer for “Exile” can be viewed below.

“Musically, ‘Exile’ is a good example of what can be expected from our new album. It has elements of death, doom, and black metal, with a little hook to bring it all together. This song highlights our versatility - we can go fast and we can go slow,” explains bassist / vocalist Adam Miller. “Lyrically, the song tells of a deposed ruler whose people still need his leadership and protection, even though he abused his authority. It’s a metaphor for the complex and sometimes contradictory emotions that define our relationships with each other and ourselves. Raf Ortega once again made an excellent lyric video that visually suits the song and features the amazing cover art painted by Eliran Kantor. Eliran blew our minds with his creation, which is a perfect interpretation of lyrical themes of the album as a whole. It’s meant to be played at crushing volume, so crank those decibels up!”

Pre-orders for CD and digital editions of Born To Fall, featuring cover art by Eliran Kantor (Testament, Sodom, Kataklysm), which hits streets on June 24th, 2022 are available now at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Vultures Of Paradise"

"Exile"

"War First"

"Spiritual Insect"

"I Want To Believe"

"Born To Fall"

"Hammer"

"Madness Of The Gods"

"Hammer" lyric video: