Guitar Center Offers Musicians Special Grant To Replace Instruments Destroyed In LA Wildfires

Guitar Center is offering musicians a special grant to replace instruments and gear destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires. The retailer has issued the following:

If you are a musician or a music program based in the LA-area affected by the fires, please read below and click on APPLY NOW at the bottom. Requests will be accepted now through Feb. 28, 2025.

The Guitar Center Music Foundation and Guitar Center are supporting those affected by the fires in Los Angeles with a special one-time grant replacing instruments and gear destroyed by the fires. We do not offer cash – the grant will only replace instruments and/or gear. Proof of loss or address may be required.

If you would like to apply for our regular quarterly grant program, please visit guitarcenterfoundation.org/grants.