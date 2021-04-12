Guitar KIRK HAMMETT Played In METALLICA's "One" Video Auctioned For $112,500

In 1989, Metallica released their first ever promotional music video for "One", the third single from their 1988 album, ...And Justice For All. In that video, which can be seen below, Kirk Hammett plays an ESP 400 Series Natural Solid Body Electric Guitar.

Now, in 2021, that very instrument has been auctioned via Heritage Auctions - The World's Largest Collectibles Auctioneer - for $112,500.

The all-original ESP Strat-style guitar has a 1 & 11/16th width nut on a rosewood slab neck. It's signed on the body in silver ink by Kirk Hammett and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity, also signed by Kirk Hammett. It weighs 7.90 lbs., is in excellent condition, and the original hard case is included.

