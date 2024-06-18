Guitar Legend PAT TRAVERS Shares KISS Stories On Three Sides Of The Coin; Video

Episode 578 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

A message states: "Another Mark fan boy episode this week! Guitarist Pat Travers sits down with us this week. Yes Pat does have some KISS stories to share, talks about Doc McGhee managing his career, even lets us in on the one song he wishes he had recorded and why! Pat talks about working with Carmine Appice on the new Cactus album that is out now and shares the news that he is starting to work on a new Pat Travers album."