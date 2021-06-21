Guitar Tech THOMAS NORDEGG Reveals STEVE VAI's Set-Up Requirements In New In-Depth Video

Germany's Thomann Guitars & Basses has shared a new video featuring Steve Vai's guitar tech, the legendary Thomas Nordegg, who explains how Vai likes his guitars set up.

Thomann: "This is an in-depth setup video with all the infos you need and some cool stories on top. Grab your guitar, some tools and a coffee and enjoy the video!"

In January 2020, Vai described his working relationship with Nordegg in a birthday message posted on Facebook. An excerpt is available below.

"I have never known anyone in this business as detail oriented and hard working as Thomas. He loves his work with a wild-eyed passion. He is the kingpin on raising the enjoyment bar of any touring atmosphere he is part of. He rides a scooter and can transport virtually my entire rig on it. Almost everything he does or says makes us laugh. And as far as being a good guitar tech, he is THE guitar tech.

There is nothing more important to me than to know that when I hit the stage my back is covered, and Thomas is the absolute 'high-priest' of guitar teching. He usually claims to be 'the oldest guy in the building,' and usually is, but is also the hardest working. Somehow his strength and stamina dwarfs those half his age. He is absolutely the first guy there and the last to leave. He can go for days without sleeping and NEVER misses a beat nor complains. His work is his life and joy. He is an inspired guitar lover and has seen me perform more than anyone on the planet, and is also frighteningly honest with his critique, which is helpful for me. I can’t imagine how I would function on tour without him. But what I have discovered being of the greatest value is the friendship we have created over the years. Father Thomas, you are extraordinary, and we are grateful."

Check out the complete post here.