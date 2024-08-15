Guitar Virtuoso MARCUS NAND Gears Up For Tour With MIKE TRAMP

Guitar virtuoso Marcus Nand, best known for his collaborations with White Lion's frontman Mike Tramp, marks the August 2 release of his much-anticipated solo album, The Traveler, by joining Tramp for a full US tour.

Marcus Nand's musical odyssey is deeply rooted in his eclectic upbringing, spanning the flamenco traditions of Spain, the soulful depths of blues, and the raw power of rock. This unique blend has garnered him significant recognition, notably through his work with the metal band Freak Of Nature, featuring Mike Tramp, and the world music-infused rock ensemble Ziroq, alongside legendary David Bowie bassist Carmine Rojas.

Nand reflects on the creation of the album, stating, “The Traveler is definitely a very musical guitar album - but not as you’d expect. There are lots of textures and depth to the guitars and I was careful in making sure they created an atmosphere and supported the vocals. A lot of care went into the writing, production, and the vocals because I wanted every element to be strong and sound like a great ‘band’ - which I think it does!”

Now fans can look forward to experiencing Nand's electrifying live performances as he hits the road with Mike Tramp. The upcoming tour promises to be a spectacular showcase of their combined talents.

“I’m super excited about the tour,” says Nand. “We have some great surprises in the set and I’m thrilled to have my album The Traveler available at the merch stand. Looking forward to seeing everyone on the road!”

Tour dates:

August

23 - Backstage Bar - Las Vegas, NV

24 - Club 44 - Glendale, AZ

29 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

30 - Epic Event Center- Green Bay, WI

September

1 - Winchester - Lakewood, OH

2 - Los Gallos - Boardman, OH

4 - Rustbelt - East Moline, IL

6 - Rocktember Fest - Hinckley, MN

7 - Pierre’s Entertainment Center - Ft. Wayne, IN

8 - Diesel Lounge - Chesterfield, MI

11 - Venue Event Center - Cadillac, MI

12 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

13 - Art theatre - Hobart, IN

14 - Danenberger Vineyards - New Berlin, IL

15 - Hot Spot - High Ridge, MO

19 - Madlife Studios- Woodstock, GA

21 - CJ's - St. Petersburg, FL

22 - Wynfield's - Satellite Beach, FL

26 - Landis Theater - Vineland, NJ

27 - Debonair Music Hall - Teaneck, NJ

29 - Four Seasons By The Lake - Stafford Springs, CT

30 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

October

1 - Jergel’s - Warrendale, PA

2 - Mickey’s Black Box - Lititz, PA

4 - Backseat Event Center - Winchester, VA

5 - Uncle Jessie’s - Raleigh, NC

10 - Bourbon Theater - Lincoln, NE

11 - Lefty’s - Des Moines, IA

13 - Fat Jacks- Texarkana, Arkansas

17 - Fitzgerald Bar - San Antonio, TX

19 - Fat Daddy’s - Mansfield, TX

20 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

25 - The Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

The Traveler is available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats. Order the CD/vinyl here, save the digital here

Tracklisting:

"The Traveler"

"Living For A Dream"

"Alive"

"Make A Little Time"

"Long Way Down"

"Who Do You Hold?"

"A Beautiful Thing"

"Do We Bleed?"

"Gypsy Song"

"Destined To Fly"

"Long Way Down" video: