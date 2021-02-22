Guitarist BRIAN YOUNG Guests On 80's Glam Metalcast, Looks Back On Launching BEAU NASTY, Joining DAVID LEE ROTH, And The "Fan's Halen Tour"

In the latest episode of the 80's Glam metalcast, guitarist Brian Young (David Lee Roth, Atomic Punks) talks about his time with both Roth and Atomic Punks, as well as launching the band Beau Nasty. Check out the interview below.

About the band Beau Nasty

Young: "It was fun. It was my first album on a major label. They way it started was Mike Varney from Guitar Player magazine had put me in the spotlight column and he was talking about me doing a solo record. One night, Mike Varney calls me up and says you gotta hear this drummer. It was Mike Terrana. So he and I got together and were going to do a Brian Young solo album on Shrapnel Records. While that was going on, his old singer Mark Anthony Fritz had moved to L.A. and had some label interest. Somehow along the way we all just got together and formed Beau Nasty. They were great guys to work with. We never broke big because of some timing issues. We released 'Shake It', which did okay. Then we released the big power ballad 'Paradise In The Sand'. As luck would have it, the same week we put that out, Bon Jovi and Mötley Crüe had big ballads out as well. We ended up being lost in the shuffle. It did go to #1 in a few cities though. Also, we were a hair band coming in at the end of the 80's. With Nirvana coming around the corner, times were a changing. As time went on, the band just wasn't my thing anymore. I was going into different directions and I left the band after the tour for the 1st album. After that, the whole thing fell apart. Mike went on to play with Yngwie Malsteen and a lot of other European bands. I don't know if the singer Mark was ever as in any other bands. He was always a big fisherman. I've heard he moved to Idaho and opened a big fish farm. I haven't talked to him in 20 years."

Playing with the Atomic Punks and trying out for the David Lee Roth Band

Young: Ralph Saenz (who went on to become Michael Starr in Steel Panther) was the singer. Their guitar player was leaving to go to David Lee Roth, and they called me based on a few recommendations. I had to learn a lot of Van Halen songs in a short period of time. That was a fun band. Ralph really channeled David Lee Roth. Even with the stage banter. If it's something that Dave didn't say, it's something he would have said! Obviously David Lee Roth knew about the Atomic Punks because he took the first guy. Dave's manager had seen me at a show before and knew I could play the stuff. Then 8 months later, Bart gets fired. I auditioned and got the gig. I never would have got it if I wasn't in the Punks. I was definitely on their radar. I was stoked to do it. I never would have guessed that one. It was very surreal looking over and seeing that your on stage with David Lee Roth! I remember being at the US festival along with 300,000 people watching Van Halen, little did I know that someday I'd be in a band with Dave. It kinda makes sense though. There were so many bands that got huge in the 70's and 80's. Then the 90's is the era of the tribute bands. Then by the 2000's, the 70's guys are getting older and some guys have dropped off the map. So along come these tribute guys who have been copying it for years. So they end up being the perfect replacements."

On his first tour with Roth.....and Sammy Hagar



Young: "The first year (2002) the entire set was just all classic Van Halen songs and one solo tune ('Yankee Rose'). That was just a total blast! That was also the tour we did with Sammy Hagar. They didn't communicate much with each other. They stayed in their own areas. Dave usually would show up last minute before we played and then left. Dave didn't wanna deal with Sammy Hagar too much, so we had our separate camps. There were a few rough spots here and there, but it was good tour. That was a great package. People called it 'Fan's Halen Tour'. That was the way to do it."