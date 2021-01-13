Guitarist BRIAN YOUNG On Working With DAVID LEE ROTH - "When He’s In A Good Mood It’s The Coolest Hang You’ll Ever Have In Your Life, But..."; Video

On a newly published edition of the Rock n Roll Icons Podcast with Bode James, guitarist Brian Young (David Lee Roth, Atomic Punks) talks about his six years working with the famed vocalist as well as a new quarantine video of the Vandenberg hit “Burning Heart” with vocalist Jeff Scott Soto and legendary keyboardist Michael Ross (Lita Ford, Hardline, Angel, etc). The video can be seen below.

Reflecting on Eddie Van Halen: “Eddie Van Halen changed the guitar. The Humbucker (pickups) and the Strat became standard. A few people had done it before, but after Eddie, every guitar literally had to have a tremelo and a Humbucker... which turned every Strat into a ‘Super Strat’, and that continued throughout the 80’s. Eruption sounded like the future... like a nuclear blues riff. I remember I was kind of upset because it was like ‘Oh no!, there’s somebody better than Jimmy Page. It actually bummed me out a little.” (laughing)

On working with David Lee Roth: “Working with Dave was great. You basically have to go through this boot camp to toughen you up. Dave’s not what I would call difficult, but he expects a lot. He’s demanding and he’s a perfectionist. He expects a lot from everyone else, but he expects a lot from himself too.”

“Working with Dave wasn’t easy. I heard about his mood swings before I joined, but I didn’t see a single one for the first month. Then when it finally happened it was kind of like a volcano erupting. He kind of has an up and down mood swing kind of thing. When he’s in a good mood it’s the coolest hang you’ll ever have in your life…absolutely. But when he’s in a bad mood it’s a bummer.” (laughing)

“But like I said, the good thing about working with Dave is that it’s like a training ground. If you play with him a while you can handle anything (laughing). What I liked about working with Dave is that he’s the boss and you know it. He’s paying everybody and it’s his name on the marquee so there’s no argument. When David says something you just do it. I like that because when you’re in a band with four guys and there’s no real boss there can be more arguing and this and that. With Dave you just do what he tells you and everything’s fine.”

