Guitarist BUCK DHARMA Recalls BLACK SABBATH Being "Standoffish" On Tour With BLUE ÖYSTER CULT - "They Didn't Think That We Should Headline"

For decades, Black Sabbath has been largely considered one of the most legendary and popular heavy metal bands of all-time. So it's a bit difficult to believe that by the dawn of the '80s their stock had dropped considerably, due to their last few albums not measuring up to the quality of their earlier groundbreaking classics, and the fact that Ozzy Osbourne had recently exited and the Ronnie James Dio-fronted version of the band had yet to re-establish itself.

And this point was proven when Tony Iommi and the co. agreed to co-headline a tour of arenas with Blue Öyster Cult rather than merely headline themselves, dubbed the Black and Blue Tour.

During his recent chat with Ultimate Guitar, Blue Öyster Cult singer and guitarist Buck Dharma looked back on the tour and explained, "We were big fans of Black Sabbath. And the reason that tour came about is because for a short time, our manager and mentor, Sandy Pearlman, was managing Black Sabbath. So, that's how that pairing happened. It was a good bill."

For the tour, Sabbath was promoting their Heaven And Hell album, while Blue Öyster Cult was supporting Cultösaurus Erectus, both of which happened to be produced by Martin Birch. However, Dharma also admitted that he and the co-headliners did not exactly see eye to eye, nor get along particularly well.

"We would alternate headlining. I think the Sabs didn't think that we should headline at all, but we did."

After the resounding success of their 50th Anniversary celebration, Blue Öyster Cult is eagerly gearing up for an exciting new chapter in their storied career with the upcoming release of Ghost Stories. This album marks a fitting finale to the recording legacy of one of rock’s most iconic fixtures from the past 50 years.

In partnership with Frontiers Music Srl, Blue Öyster Cult is set to captivate fans with a collection of reimagined and completed songs that span from 1978-2016. These musical treasures, long considered the 'lost gems' by Blue Öyster Cult enthusiasts, were originally recorded between 1978 and 1983, except for one track from 2016, "If I Fell". Also included is the only known recorded performance of their concert classic “Kick Out the Jams” (MC5 cover). Some of the material is from workshopping albums, some from performance rehearsals, and all were recorded once in the hopes that someday they'd see the light of day.

George Geranios, the band's original audio engineer and an integral part of the band's golden years produced the tracks along with BÖC and all were originally recorded on reel-to-reel analog tape. He transferred them to digital audio which is when modern AI and magical musical talents meet and the collection of vintage multi-track recordings was de-mixed, re-mixed, and produced by Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano to become Ghost Stories. The two explain the album's amazing process below:

Work in the studio for the album was completed by Richie Castellano along with remaining original members Eric Bloom and Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and both Albert Bouchard and Rick Downey appear on drums with additional overdubs recorded by Joe Bouchard. All these original lineup members appearing on Ghost Stories, create a musical journey that traverses decades and promises easter eggs for days.

To celebrate this exciting announcement, the band shares the single "So Supernatural" along with a new music video that has a super cool blend of classic rock and modern AI. Watch below.

As Blue Öyster Cult embraces its 'classic rock' phenomenon status, the anticipation for this album is reaching a crescendo. Fans are eager to experience the culmination of the band's artistic vision and witness the completion of songs that have become part of their folklore. The band will also add some of the songs in their up-and-coming 2024 shows.

With a legacy spanning over five decades, Blue Öyster Cult continues to be a formidable force in the classic rock scene. The exciting partnership with Frontiers Music Srl and the visionary leadership of Serafino Perugino add an extra layer of anticipation to the release of 'Ghost Stories.' As the band bids farewell to their recording career, they do so with a flourish, offering fans a musical odyssey that is sure to leave a lasting imprint on rock history. Truly, a remarkable journey.

Tracklisting:

"Late Night Street Fight"

"Cherry"

"So Supernatural"

"We Gotta Get Out Of This Place"

"Soul Jive"

"Gun"

"Shot In The Dark"

"The Only Thing"

"Kick Out The Jams"

"Money Machine"

"Don't Come Running"

"If I Fell"

"Roadhouse Blues" (Bonus Track Japan)

"So Supernatural" video:

Band Members & Credits:

Eric Bloom - Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

Albert Bouchard - Drums, Vocals

Joe Bouchard - Bass, Guitar, Keyboards, Percussion, Vocals

Allen Lanier - Guitar, Keyboards

Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Rick Downey – Drums (on 3 and 11)

Richie Castellano - Additional Guitar, Keyboards, Vocals

“If I Fell” was Recorded on April 18, 2016, at Red Studios, Hollywood, CA

Eric Bloom - Vocals

Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser - Guitar, Vocals

Richie Castellano - Guitar, Vocals

Kasim Sulton - Vocals

Jules Radino - Percussion

Original recordings Produced by George Geranios and Blue Öyster Cult except:

“If I Fell” Produced by Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano

De-mixed, Re-mixed and Produced by Steve Schenck & Richie Castellano

Engineered by Richie Castellano

“Gun” and “Money Machine” overdubs recorded by Joe Bouchard

Digital Transfers by George Geranios

Mastered by Sam Stauff at Mercy College Studio, Dobbs Ferry, NY