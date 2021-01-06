Guitarist CHRIS CAFFERY Streaming Lost Track "Last Time" From Faces Album Recording Sessions

Guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) has checked in with some new old music:

"Lost track late night music post! 'Last Time' is a lost track from the Faces recording session! Jeff Plate on drums, David Z on bass. It’s just a rough mix but a pretty cool tune. I forgot all about it! Found it in a folder on an old hard drive tonite when I was looking for another session I couldn’t find!"

Caffery released the his solo debut album, Faces, in 2005. It was later released as a double CD package featuring an albums's worth of "bonus" material.

CD 1

"Alas"

"Faces"

"Fade Into The X"

"Pisses Me Off"

"Remember"

"Fall"

"Music Man"

"Life Crazy Life"

"The Mold"

"Bag O' Bones"

"Evil Is As Evil Does"

"Never"

"So Far Today"

"Jealousy"

"Preludio"

"Abandoned"

CD 2

"God Damn War"

"Fool, Fool!"

"Edge of Darkness"

"Saddamize"

"I"

"W.A.R.P.E.D."

"Fright Knights"

"Amazing Grace"

"Piece Be with You"

"Beat Me, You'll Never Beat Me"

"Curtains"

Photo by Bob Carey