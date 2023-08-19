Guitarist COURTNEY COX Parts Ways With THE IRON MAIDENS To Join BURNING WITCHES

It was announced back in March that The Iron Maidens guitarist, Courtney Cox, would be replacing Larissa Ernst in Burning Witches due to maternity leave. An official statement reads:

"First of all, congrats to our shredder Larissa, she is expecting a baby this Summer. So all the best for this special time of your life sister!

Yes, this came very unexpected and in the middle of the new album but that is life, the show must go on! We were looking for the best solution possible until Larissa is back from her maternity leave and we wanna introduce our good friend and fantastic guitar player Courtney Cox (The Iron Maidens) as her replacement. We are super thrilled she will be playing with us at all the upcoming shows, and you can see her shred already in the next Witches video."

Courtney Cox (pictured left) has checked in with the following update.

Courtney: "Life is a book with many chapters and when one chapter ends, another begins. I’ve come a long way from leaving my home in PA at 19 to move to LA with nothing more than dreams and my guitar. With that bit of luck I had on my side upon starting my new life in LA, I auditioned for a band that would be my life for the next fourteen crazy years touring the world... The Iron Maidens.

After 14 years, I hang up my guitar as their 'Adriana Smith' and venture into the next chapter of my life / career as a Burning Witch with Burning Witches. I’d like to thank my bandmates and friends in the Maidens, the TIMS crew, and all the fans all over the world for all the memories that I will hold dear to my heart. As my chapter as a Maiden has come to an end, I wish my bandmates all the best in the future.

The future for me will continue to be full of heavy metal and I look forward to what comes my way along side my witch sisters in Burning Witches.

See you out on the road."

The Iron Maidens have issued the following statement:

"We want to send our best wishes and huge heartfelt congratulations to Courtney Cox as she steps down from The Iron Maidens to become a full-time member of Burning Witches.

We feel so lucky to have had her in the band for the last 14 years and are excited to see what happens next for her. We will miss Courtney, but we know she will continue to melt faces on her next adventure.

The Iron Maidens will carry on with our lovely friend and shredder, Shani Kimelman, filling in, and we look forward to seeing you all on the road!

Cheers, and Up The Irons!"

When Burning Witches come together, the world is ablaze. With just a sip of their bewitched brew of heavy metal, the quintet whisks the listener back to the heyday of the hottest and cruelest era in rock history. Inspired by the trademarks of classic 80s heavy metal - like skyscraper guitar solos, bludgeoning, raspy vocals and screams, and fast paced drums - Fasten your broom’s seatbelt for this wild and fiery ride.

Burning Witches unleashesd a searing attack once more with their fifth studio album and Napalm Records debut, The Dark Tower, on May 5th.

Burning Witches set the world ablaze, ushering in a new wave of heavy metal. On fifteen energetic tracks, Burning Witches ring the bells for a midnight mass in smoky-warm bars. Opening with “Unleash The Beast”, roaring, dueling guitars battle each other with top-notch, fast-paced performances while the energy of the song rises to its climax when the sharp voice of singer Laura Guldemond combines with powerful harmonies. “World On Fire” first gets the listener’s pulse pumping with the rising tension of flashy guitar work, before melodic six-string solos unite with unbeatable guitar onslaughts and sophisticated drum attacks - underlining conjuring vocal lines that call out for an evening zombie dance. Restless and intense, the fierce women of Burning Witches shred their instruments on The Dark Tower like no other, but with the soft mid-tempo track “Tomorrow”, the witches settle down to gather their strength for just a moment. Bittersweet melodies float up to the sky like weightless feathers, carrying a message of five confident women. Ready again to gradually increase the tempo, “Heart Of Ice” and “Arrow Of Time” ensnare with extravagant guitar tapping and heroic vocals by Laura, while “The Lost Souls” merges devilish staccato and legato riffs, creating an ominous atmosphere amid the bewitching screams of the five Swiss enchantresses. With their new studio album, Burning Witches not only bring back the glory days of heavy metal, but push it beyond - trapping the soul of each listener with energetic performances on The Dark Tower.

The Dark Tower tracklisting:

"Rise Of Darkness"

"Unleash The Beast"

"Renegade"

"Evil Witch"

"World On Fire"

"Tomorrow"

"House Of Blood"

"The Dark Tower"

"Heart Of Ice"

"Arrow Of Time"

"Doomed To Die"

"Into The Unknown"

"The Lost Souls"

"The Dark Tower"