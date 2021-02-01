Guitarist DAVE RUDE Teaches You The Solo From TESLA's "The Mission"; Sick Riffs Video Streaming

Guitar World has released the new video below, along with the following message:

"Originally staking their claim in the hair metal scene of the early-'80s, California's Tesla have time and again proven the longevity of their brand of hard rock. 2019 saw the release of the band's eighth studio album Shock, a 12-track belter which plays host to some of their most stomping riffs and catchiest hooks yet.

"Guitarist Dave Rude joins us in today's episode of Sick Riffs to teach you the solo from the record's eighth track, 'The Mission'. This one's quintessential '80s hard rock, wrought with tasteful bends and climactic melodies, and so a perfect opportunity for you to practice your feel and technique in unison."

Sick Riffs is a Guitar World video series designed to help guitarists affected by the coronavirus. Self-isolating players around the world have each filmed a lesson where they teach you one of their own guitar riffs, up close and personal. "If you dig the lesson, we encourage you to buy music and merch from the artist or stream their music."