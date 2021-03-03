Guitarist DENNIS DINUNZIO Releases Secret Files 3

Guitarist Dennis DiNunzio has released Secret Files 3, a compilation of personal and private tracks from the guitarist from The Hellrats, Tiger Claws, Wett Cherry, and Steel Mountain Crossing. Order copies here.

From impromptu auditions to under the radar fill ins Secret Files 3 features his guitar tracks with music from Ozzy Osbourne, Ratt, Dio, Megadeth, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper, and Whitesnake.

DiNunzio comments: "It was a pleasure to offer assistance and dedicate that piece of time and my playing to these artists. I am still a fan. Thank You to everyone who helped make these recordings possible."

Raised on John Coltrane with mentor Delores Rhoads, Secret Files 3 further proves the immense talent of the guitarist.