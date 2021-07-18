Guitarist GEORGE LYNCH Talks Tone Chasing, Introduces New Line Of DynIR Virtual Cabinets (Video)

Two Notes is excited to introduce a new line of DynIR virtual cabinets - the Artist Series - with an exclusive partnership with guitar legend George Lynch

These are the cabinets that made George's tone legendary. From Dokken right up to now - including Lynch Mob - each cabinet comes with its own specific response and character, that has been honed over the years by George himself, making them the perfect addition to your DynIR library.

The cabinets captured for the Lynch VH1 & VH2 DynIRs were an essential part of the early Van Halen sound both in the recording studio and live. The five historic cabinets featured in the George Lynch - Mr Scary Collection were meticulously captured with eight studio microphones through vintage Neve 1061 preamps at the world-famous Henson Studios (Studio D) in Los Angeles.

In this video, Geroge gives a comprehensive rundown of each of the cabinets, giving us all an insight to how he uses them and the history behind each.

(Photo - Cat Parker)