Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA Talks WHITESNAKE On 80's Glam Metalcast - "DAVID COVERDALE Is A Great Boss And A Great Friend; I Have Nothing But Gratitude"

The latest episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast is devoted to David Coverdale and Whitesnake. Host Metal Mike brings in special co-host Steve Perkins from the Wildman and Steve Show, and together they revisit some key moments in Coverdale’s career. They also bring in Whitesnake member Joel Hoekstra and talk about his new Joel Hoekstra’s 13 album Running Games.

On Joel Hoekstra’s 13 album Running Games

Hoekstra: "My new album is melodic hard rock that’s Dio-ish at its heaviest and Foreigner-ish at its lightest. I really wanted to do my album, but make it feel like a band. I wanted to do all the writing and be in charge for a change. I love all the bands I’m in, but sometimes it’s nice to be 'that guy.' I have a killer line up with me. It’s the same line up as my Dying To Live album. Everybody came back again. It started with Tony Franklin, and Tony recommended Vinny Appice. At the time of the last one, Russel Allen was joining TSO, and he was the perfect singer. Derek Sherinian on keyboards is a no brainer for keyboards, just great sounds. I was approaching the material as a listener. What do I want to hear? I want to hear good songs and give people a good rock album. Melody driven, but also riff driven....trying to find the balance between the heavy and the hooky!"

On playing with David Coverdale and Whitesnake

Hoekstra: "David is a great boss, great bandmate, and a great friend. He’s been so good to me. I have nothing but gratitude. We’ve had the same line up ever since I got in. It’s so cool being with guys like David, Tommy Aldridge, and even Reb Beach that have so much rock-n-roll history. There is such a great history as well of past guitar players in the band. They all brought something different to the table. It would have been an honor to play with any of them."

On his favorite Whitesnake album

Hoekstra: "I was your typical kid that got exposed to the Geffen albums in the '80s. For my money, the one I wore out the most was the 1987 record. I hate to pick favorites, but that one had something special. I think it sold like 9 trillion copies....so it must have been good!!!!! I remember being 16 and playing it everyday. It might of been the best blend of the 80’s pop rock style of the time with the blushes based stuff."