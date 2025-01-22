Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Talks Iconic Riffs Of His Career, The MEGADETH Song That Reminds Him Of ANGRA

Beyond being a world-renowned guitarist, Kiko Loureiro is a transformational mentor. Through his Kiko Loureiro Guitar Academy, he helps guitarists evolve, transforming how they play, feel, and view music—developing not just great musicians but complete artists.

Kiko Loureiro, celebrated for his work with Angra and Megadeth, has shared fascinating insights into the creation of some of his most iconic riffs. Discussing tracks like Angra's "Nothing to Say" and Megadeth's "Night Stalkers," Kiko offered an intimate look at his creative process behind these legendary compositions.

Through the Kiko Loureiro Guitar Academy (KLGA), Kiko provides a nurturing space for guitarists of all levels—beginner to professional. With over 9,000 students worldwide, the KLGA is more than just lessons; it’s a vibrant community where students not only refine their skills but also collaborate, form lasting bonds, and build a global network of guitarists.

At KLGA, Kiko imparts decades of international experience, covering advanced techniques, music theory, creativity, precision, and insights into the music industry. The academy also features guest instructors and study groups, creating opportunities for cultural exchange and mutual growth. KLGA is more than an educational space—it’s a community where passion for the guitar thrives.

Learn more at kikoloureiro.com.

Kiko's accessible, motivational teaching style transforms learning into a journey that combines passion, technique, and excellence. From beginners to seasoned players, KLGA empowers students to develop their own musical identity and creativity.

In 2025, Kiko embarks on his highly anticipated Theory of Mind Tour, celebrating his latest solo album, Theory of Mind. This tour, promoted by Top Link Music, promises innovation and emotion, revisiting Kiko's career while debuting new compositions that have already garnered critical acclaim.

“Night Stalkers,” one of the standout tracks from Megadeth’s latest album, exemplifies chaos and technical mastery. Kiko explains that the main riff was designed to evoke intense tension. “I wanted something that felt chaotic while retaining the essence of thrash metal. Using two semitone notes, I created a feeling of instability,” says Kiko.

The studio process elevated the riff’s intensity, with Dave Mustaine pushing to increase its BPM. “Mustaine asked for a 10 BPM boost, making it even more challenging. It reminded me of tracks like ‘Temple Of Hate’ from my Angra days, where pushing speed tests technique,” Kiko shares.

Ice-T’s guest appearance brought additional grit and attitude. His narration adds a cinematic layer, enhancing the song’s powerful energy. The track also features Dirk Verbeuren’s extraordinary drumming, which complements the song’s relentless pace.

The result is a controlled chaos of thrash metal brilliance, cementing “Night Stalkers” as a highlight of both Kiko’s career and the Megadeth catalog.

One of the standout tracks from Angra’s Angels Cry album, “Streets Of Tomorrow,” marked Kiko’s early efforts to establish his musical identity.

“This riff was one of the first I wrote for Angels Cry. At the time, I was experimenting a lot, looking for sounds that combined technique and heaviness. The riff is straightforward yet melodic, reflecting the balance I wanted to strike as a guitarist,” Kiko explains.

He credits influences like Queensrÿche and virtuosic guitarists who combined traditional metal with progressive elements. The riff helped define Angra’s unique sound as the band was finding its footing.

“Tackling this song live was a rush,” Kiko recalls. “It connected with the audience naturally, showcasing the energy of a young band ready to make its mark.”

A key track on Angra’s Holy Land, “Nothing To Say” underwent a significant transformation during the recording process.

“The original riff was simple when we first jammed on it at Rafael Bittencourt’s countryside house. But in the studio, I decided to experiment with added notes to make it more intricate,” says Kiko.

This decision sparked debates. “Andre Matos thought the riff had too many notes for his vocal lines. But Sascha Paeth (our producer) and I stood by the complexity—it felt more dynamic and aligned with the song’s epic theme,” he adds.

The final version became a cornerstone of the album, blending progressive metal with Brazilian influences. “The transition from riff to chorus is a magical moment, especially live—it brings the audience and band into perfect harmony.”

The riff for “Rebirth”, from Angra’s album of the same name, was born from a mix of spontaneity and revisiting old ideas.

“I initially wrote a riff that didn’t make it onto a previous album, but I didn’t want it to go to waste. I reimagined it during a jam session with Rafael Bittencourt, simplifying it to better match the optimistic, hopeful vibe of Rebirth,” Kiko shares.

The collaborative energy during the jam session turned the rough idea into a complete song almost overnight. “It was natural and organic, reflecting the spirit of renewal that the album represents,” he says.

“Nova Era” is a definitive Angra track, showcasing Kiko’s ability to blend advanced techniques with emotional expression.

“The main riff came to me while practicing alone. I love mixing technique with melody, and this one flowed naturally. The tapping section in the solo was already in my mind before the song fully took shape,” Kiko explains.

The track’s complexity required meticulous attention in the studio. “After the riff, I created a sequence of arpeggios as a climactic moment. It’s a nod to neoclassical influences but with a modern power metal twist.”

Producer Dennis Ward suggested adding the iconic “Arise!” shout in the middle of the riff, which became a defining moment for the song’s live performances.

“Nova Era combines speed, technique, and raw emotion. It’s a classic example of what makes Angra’s sound unique,” says Kiko.

From Angra to Megadeth, Kiko’s career reflects his ability to blend technical brilliance with emotional depth. His riffs and compositions—whether melodic, intricate, or raw—tell stories that resonate deeply with fans.

(Photo - Henrique Grandi)