Guitarist MARC RIZZO Opens Up About Departure From SOULFLY - "This Has Been A Very Difficult Year; I Got No Support From Soulfly" (Video)

Guitarist Marc Rizzo recently issued a statement following reports that he had parted ways with Soulfly, something that frontman Max Cavalera confirmed in the latest episode of his Max Trax video series. Rizzo said "I'm just going full forward with my solo project. It's just better for me. It's more of a healthier environment for me and my family." In a new interview with Rock Talks, conducted on August 9th, Rizzo went into specifics regarding his decision to leave the band.

Rizzo: "This has been a very difficult year. I got no support from Soulfly. There was no sort of loans that were taken out for the band members or the crew. I had to go back and get a day job. I was doing home renovations, working very hard, 10 hours a day. A live record came out (last year); I never saw a dime off that. So, basically, within six months, seven months of COVID, I just said, 'You know, man, I don’t want this anymore. I gave you guys 18 years of my life.' And it was a great time. Back in the good years it was great, but the last I’d say eight to 10 years have not been very good. I never got a phone call from anybody in the Soulfly camp during COVID. It just opened up my eyes this year about what I should be doing in 2021."

Rizzo recently announced Hail The Horns, a new project alongside bassist Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory, Soulfly) and drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (Dead By Wednesday, Ellefson).

The trio have recorded a cover of the KISS classic, "God Of Thunder", with Campos handling lead vocals. The track was recorded by Joey Concepcion and Nicky Bellmore (Dexters Lab Studio) & mixed by Matthew Nevitt (Inkei Studios).

A lyric video for the track can be seen below. Buy/stream "God Of Thunder" here.

The group have announced Midwest tour dates for November 2021:

November

18 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

20 - Des Moines, IA - Venue TBA

21 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel Saloon

More dates to be announced.

In addition, Marc Rizzo will be releasing his first ever "best of" compilation, Living Shred Vol. 1, on September 10 via Godsize Records. The album features 11 tracks, spanning from all 4 of his solo releases. Pre-Orders will be available August 27 at www.godsizestore.com.