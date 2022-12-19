Guitarist MICK SWEDA - "I'm Never Going To Do Anything With BULLETBOYS Again"

Early this year, news surfaced that guitarist Mick Sweda and drummer Jimmy D’Anda had left BulletBoys. Sweda is featured in a new interview with Metal-Rules.com, and you can read an excerpt below...

Metal-Rules: In December 2019, it was announced that the original lineup of BulletBoys would reunite again. There was a lot of hype, and it all started well, but it didn’t last long because you and drummer Jimmy D’Anda decided to leave the band in early 2022. You’ve tried to make this reunion work several times, but it seems to fail every time. What went wrong this time?

Mick Sweda: "Well, anytime we get together - and we’ve tried to do reunion things over the years - we know there’s a shelf life. We know that there’s going to be a moment when everything either implodes or explodes, one or the other. And unfortunately, it happened sooner than we had all hoped. There are some pretty interesting personalities in the band. Very strong, for better or worse. So yeah, it was really unfortunate that it came to pass. I was really looking forward to going out and doing a lot of dates that summer, and we had a lot of things lined up. But it’s such that some people don’t want to deal with that sort of negativity."

Metal-Rules: It’s not hard to guess who you are talking about.

Sweda: "Yeah. It goes without saying. And anybody out there who knows anything about the business knows who I’m talking about."

Metal-Rules: But you’ve been in the same situation many times with those same people. Doesn’t it feel that some things will never change?

Sweda: "Absolutely. Everybody talks a good game, right? And everybody says they want to do this, and they want to do that. But when it comes down to it, there are some very deep foundational cracks. I’m never going to do anything with BulletBoys again. It’s just been so– I don’t know what the right word is? I suppose that it’s just tainted by all the different people that have been in it. It doesn’t even make sense for me to even think about it."

(Top photo - Elle Sweda)